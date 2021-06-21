MFW: PRADA Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover PRADA Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that explores the simplest and most honest pleasures, presented on Sunday, June 20th, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. With the collection, designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons bring hope and positivity, and focus on freedom, and the joy of the everyday life. The SS22 video was captured in Milan at the Fondazione Prada’s Deposito, and in Sardinia, and it features models Adrians Smats, Dara Gueye, Elhadji Mar, Evan Garcia, Lars Jammaers, and Paul Scott among others. Styling is work of Olivier Rizzo, with casting direction from Ashley Brokaw. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Pat McGrath.

“For the Prada SS22 menswear show, AMO imagined an uncanny summer escape, concluding in a space where nature and artifact interact. Walking down a meandering red tunnel, we are brought to a new yet familiar environment. Lying in the sand among granite boulders, or floating on the clear sea, seemingly stranded red objects enjoy the pristine landscape – a surreal encounter with nature, seaside infrastructure of another kind.” – from Prada