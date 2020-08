Designer Virgil Abloh presented Louis Vuitton Men’s Resort 2021 collection with the latest lookbook captured by fashion photographers Jalan and Jibril Durimel.

RELATED: LOUIS VUITTON SPRING SUMMER 2021 CLOSER LOOK

In charge of casting direction was Samuel Ellis Scheinman. Models Elyas Polat and Fabian Mellberg are among the stars of the session.