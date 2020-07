Models David Musefano, Lennert De Lathauwer, and Luca Lemaire team up with fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre for Raf Simons‘ Fall Winter 2020 campaign. In charge of styling was Olivier Rizzo, with casting direction from Ashley Brokaw, and production by Isabelle Verreyke.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Louis Ghewy, makeup artist Peter Philips, and manicurist Eva De Keersmaeker.