Fashion house BRIONI unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 campaign starring actors and the brand’s ambassadors Jude Law and Raff Law lensed by photographer Annemarieke van Drimmelen. The campaign, shot in Los Angeles, explores the relationship and the emotional and intellectual bond between the father and son duo. For the session Jude and Raff are wearing selected looks from the brand’s SS23 Collection, such as timeless tailoring in pink and light blue, and leisurewear pieces.

“The campaign marks the actors’ third act for the House. The Law’s premier campaign for Brioni documented the first time the two actors shared a stage, offering unique insight into how the duo practice their art. In their second campaign, father and son were portrayed beyond the spotlight, in a celebration of their natural charisma and the House’s masterful craftsmanship. The third chapter gives an even more intimate look into their world. This trilogy tells a story of human connection and craft, emphasising both the commitment to excellence and the power of authentic emotions.” – from Brioni

It has been a pleasure to continue our relationship with Brioni. I loved the collection and the pieces we had the opportunity to wear. I particularly enjoyed capturing those moments with Raff and again with Annemarieke. – Jude Law

I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of Brioni’s vision for these three seasons. It has been such an interesting experience exploring the personal side of our relationship on camera, and we really do feel like part of the Brioni family. – Raff Law