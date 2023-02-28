MFW: GCDS Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Italian fashion house GCDS presented the Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection, with a show held on February 23rd, during the recently finished Milano Fashion Week. The house is the frame and the inspiration: à la GCDS, but of course. Giuliano Calza explores the obsessions and the proclivities that make him creatively thick: the very bourgeois tweeds of the jackets ladies wear; the pinstripes gentlemen depend on; the worn out leathers of their rebel off springs; the velvets of sofas and the tufty textures of bath mats.