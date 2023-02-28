Calvins or Nothing: Michael B. Jordan is the Face of Calvin Klein

Fashion house CALVIN KLEIN unveiled its latest Calvins or Nothing campaign starring actor Michael B. Jordan lensed by photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. The actor stars in a new photoshoot for Calvin Klein’s Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance Collection, which features soft and stretchy briefs, boxers and tanks designed for comfortable movement and maximum breathability. Made from a quick-dry material, the pieces are as perfect for hitting the ropes as they are for hitting the sack, with a range of styles and sizes.

