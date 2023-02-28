in Advertising Campaigns, Calvin Klein, Menswear, Videos

Calvins or Nothing: Michael B. Jordan is the Face of Calvin Klein

Photography duo Mert & Marcus team up woth actor Michael B. Jordan for the latest Calvins or Nothing campaign

©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Mert & Marcus

Fashion house CALVIN KLEIN unveiled its latest Calvins or Nothing campaign starring actor  Michael B. Jordan lensed by photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. The actor stars in a new photoshoot for Calvin Klein’s Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance Collection, which features soft and stretchy briefs, boxers and tanks designed for comfortable movement and maximum breathability. Made from a quick-dry material, the pieces are as perfect for hitting the ropes as they are for hitting the sack, with a range of styles and sizes.

©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Mert & Marcus
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Mert & Marcus
©CALVIN KLEIN, Photography by Mert & Marcus

