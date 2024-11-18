AMIRI‘s Pre-Spring 2025 collection takes us into the of Hollywood’s after-hours, unveiling a different side of the city’s young icons. This collection captures moments when the glamour fades, revealing a refined yet relaxed aesthetic. With cinematic stills and dynamic visuals, AMIRI paints a portrait of authenticity—where true personal style is expressed beyond the spotlight.

Set against the backdrop of The Benjamin, a speakeasy-inspired cocktail bar, AMIRI creates a narrative steeped in nostalgia and mid-century charm. The imagined AMIRI Lounge is brought to life through scenes of Hollywood’s rising stars enjoying candid moments—playing billiards, sharing stories, and simply being themselves. The atmosphere is rich in muted tones and vintage textures, reinforcing the collection’s theme of laid-back luxury.

Symbols of Hollywood’s cultural history are infused into the collection, with motifs like dice, billiard balls, and pool cues featured prominently. These elements evoke the underground jazz clubs and secret venues that have shaped the city’s mythos. Classic AMIRI silhouettes are brought to life with intricate embroideries and unique prints.

AMIRI showcases its signature style by reimagining staple pieces with an unexpected twist. Rich fabrics—supple leather, airy silks, and tailored wool—elevate everyday jackets, trousers, and shirts. These garments are made to move seamlessly between occasions, blurring the lines between the high-gloss red carpet and intimate gatherings behind closed doors. AMIRI’s attention to detail and craftsmanship ensures these pieces feel perfectly suited for both.

The collection and visuals together craft a portrayal of Hollywood that is modern yet unguarded. With relaxed tailoring and thoughtfully layered outfits, the pieces encourage wearers to embrace their dual identities—on-screen personas and the individuals behind them. This unique aesthetic invites wearers to connect with the clothing not as performance wear but as an authentic part of their story. AMIRI brings to life a perspective on Hollywood that feels honest, grounded, and personal.

With the Pre-Spring 2025 collection, AMIRI reinterprets Hollywood’s nocturnal scene in an understated yet striking way. Vintage-inspired design and contemporary influences come together to depict the city’s quieter side—intimate moments and untold stories. It’s a collection that celebrates Hollywood’s complexity and the narratives that unfold when the cameras are off and the stars are truly themselves.

