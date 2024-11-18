adidas Originals x BAPE: The Orketro Sneaker is Here!

adidas Originals and BAPE have reignited their partnership with the launch of the BAPE Orketro Sneaker, a bold reimagining of the 2000s-inspired Orketro silhouette. Designed in Tokyo, this collaboration fuses BAPE’s pop-culture influence with adidas Originals’ iconic design legacy, resulting in a sneaker that feels both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

The BAPE Orketro Sneaker captures the essence of Y2K aesthetics, blending playful attitude with cutting-edge design. Distinct details, such as contrasting three stripes on the left shoe and the unmistakable BAPE STA™ logo on the right, make this sneaker a standout. The upper combines mesh and enamel leather, with a fresh twist on BAPE’s signature 1ST LINE CAMO pattern, seamlessly merging bold visuals with functionality.

BAPE’s influence is most evident in the vibrant color palette, offering three unique options. The first two feature dynamic combinations: one pairs yellow, blue, white, and green for a lively mix, while the second uses tonal purple with white accents for a sleek alternative. Exclusive to BAPE.COM, the third colorway arrives in tonal black with a clean white midsole, creating a versatile option for those who prefer understated yet impactful footwear.

Each pair of the BAPE Orketro is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship, with co-branded elements like “A Bathing Ape” and adidas Originals accents adding a premium touch. The sneakers are thoughtfully packaged in a custom co-branded box and come with a blue mesh bag, making them as stylishly presented as they are wearable.

The BAPE Orketro Sneaker is set to release on November 23rd, 2024, and will be available via the adidas CONFIRMED app, selected retailers, and BAPE.COM. Sign-ups for the CONFIRMED app open on November 16th at 10 am CET, offering sneaker enthusiasts a chance to secure this limited-edition piece before it hits shelves.

This collaboration between adidas Originals and BAPE is more than a sneaker drop; it’s a celebration of two cultural powerhouses blending their distinct identities. With bold colorways, innovative design, and co-branded details, the BAPE Orketro Sneaker is poised to become a holiday season must-have for collectors and fashion-forward individuals alike.

Mark your calendars and prepare to add a piece of sneaker history to your collection.