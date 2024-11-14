Lanvin Designs Official Off-Court Wardrobe for AS Monaco Basket

Under its new partnership with AS Monaco Basket, Lanvin is reshaping the way athletes present themselves off the court. As the official wardrobe provider for the Roca Team, Lanvin introduces a thoughtful collection of wardrobe essentials that blend athletic ease with a refined aesthetic. This collaboration offers a curated wardrobe featuring signature pieces like the DDB1 sneakers and Lanvin’s tailored suits, crafted to meet the needs of athletes who want versatility without compromising style.

The partnership draws from Lanvin’s early ties to sportswear, harkening back to the 1920s when founder Jeanne Lanvin launched one of the first luxury sports lines, Lanvin Sports. This background makes the collaboration feel relevant and also rooted in a history of sports-inspired fashion. The connection is amplified by the brand’s Riviera heritage, with Jeanne Lanvin establishing some of the first boutiques in Cannes, where fashion and leisure met in a unique cultural space.

In celebration of the partnership, Lanvin captures the players’ off-court personas through a series of monochromatic portraits that emphasize poise and character over style alone. Featured players, including Matthew Strazel, Mike James, and Elie Okobo, are portrayed in Lanvin’s tailored ensembles. These images highlight the simplicity and effectiveness of the design choices, without overwhelming viewers with flashy details, letting the players’ presence speak for itself.

Lanvin Deputy CEO Siddhartha Shukla emphasized that the collaboration aligns with AS Monaco Basket’s focus on quality and discipline. For him, this partnership is about creating a consistent visual identity that players can carry into their daily lives, maintaining their sense of professionalism and pride beyond the game.

For AS Monaco Basket General Manager Oleksiy Yefimov, the partnership represents a step toward reimagining how basketball intersects with lifestyle and fashion. He describes this as the team’s way of embracing elegance in a new way. By collaborating with Lanvin, the team is building a richer, layered identity that connects with their values on and off the court.

With a recently reopened boutique in Cannes and a longstanding presence in Monaco, Lanvin’s roots in the Riviera provide a fitting backdrop for this partnership. The maison’s ongoing presence in these cities strengthens the connection to AS Monaco Basket, blending local pride with a modern approach to elegance.