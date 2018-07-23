Fernando Albaladejo & Luca Lemaire for CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC

Calvin Klien just released the first look of the Fall Winter 2018 CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC runway collection campaign starring up and comers Fernando Albaladejo & Luca Lemaire fronting the menswear visuals. CK’s Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons enlisted his regular collaborator Willy Vanderperre for a showstopping shoot in Utah styled by Olivier Rizzo.

CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC FW18 RUNWAY COLLECTION

“The Fall 2018 collection is an allegory for a meeting of old worlds and new worlds, relating to the discovery of America, the 1960s Space Race, and the twenty-first century information age. Reflecting the notion of democracy, there is no cultural hierarchy: the mixes emancipate clothing and references from their meanings, from their own narratives, and collage them to discover something different – a different dream.” — Raf Simons, Chief Creative Officer, CALVIN KLEIN

Scroll down for more of the stunning images:

