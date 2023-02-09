in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Fashion, Menswear, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign, Valentino Menswear

BTS Member SUGA is the New Brand Ambassador of VALENTINO

Valentino announced k-pop superstar Suga as the brand’s newest ambassador

©VALENTINO, Photography by Charlotte Rutherford

Luxury house VALENTINO enlisted BTS member SUGA (Min Yoon-gi, also known as Agust D) as the brand’s newest ambassador. Rapper, songwriter, producer and performer, known for his unique style, is the symbol of openness, individuality and expression. K-pop superstar posed for the Maison Valentino Essentials Spring Summer 2023 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Charlotte Rutherford, with production from GQ.

Essence is the extract, the concentrate of a vision. As such it represents what is permanent as opposite to the accidental. Essential are the things that retain such quality, which by its very nature is dynamic, instead of being static. Essence, in fact, fleets in its permanence. The quest for essence and the definition of what is essential are central to the vision of Valentino Creative Director of the Maison Pierpaolo Piccioli. While blurring staid definitions and exploring areas in which the individual is freed from constraints and limitations, the work of Pierpaolo Piccioli is characterized by an unremitting, graceful sense of pureness, by lines that are exact, streamlined and vibrating. Essential, in fact.” – from Valentino

©VALENTINO, Photography by Charlotte Rutherford
©VALENTINO, Photography by Charlotte Rutherford
©VALENTINO, Photography by Charlotte Rutherford

