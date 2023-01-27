SIMON CRACKER Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Fashion brand SIMON CRACKER presented its Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection, that brings strong punk ideology, in its original sense: nonconformism, individual freedom, anti-establishment views, and the DIY ethics. The collection titled ‘…But No‘ was inspired by the concepts such as “Learn to say no is learn to gain freedom“, “If you’re not angry, it means that you don’t pay attention“, “If it’s not what it would be, then it’s what it should be“, “Anger is an energy“, and “Be reasonable demand the impossible“. The brand captures punk energy with coats made from handmade blankets, knitwear that comes from leftover yarn swatches, white shirts with spray painted Peter Pan’s collars, and chandelier fragments that became blood’s drops. The collection was presented on January 16th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week.

“Collection’s godfather is Jamie Red, anarchic, artist and Sex Pistols’ art director, that has donate us some clothes from his brand “Ragged Kingdom”, fashion show’s closing pieces. Our second collaboration is with knitwear designer Gaia Segattini and her brand Knotwear. Gaia, as well as a friend, is an upcycling Italian pioneer, always supporting independent brand and not-mainstream fashion.” – from Simon Cracker