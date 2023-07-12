Burberry Celebrates the British Isles with its Winter 2023 Collection

Fashion label Burberry unveiled its Winter 2023 campaign, which is set in the enthralling landscapes of the British Isles. Against the untamed backdrops of the Isle of Skye in Scotland and the eternal appeal of Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, a collection of striking outdoor portraits comes to life.

The campaign features pieces that exudes protection, elevation, and warmth. Trench coats and rubber boots, field jackets and comfortable blankets, argyle jumpers, roses, and ducks are all in the spotlight. The traditional check patterns are given a charming makeover, with joyous and vibrant recoloring. The Equestrian Knight Design is reinterpreted, along with the introduction of a new house color – bold and bright knight blue, and the debut of the Knight bag.

Fashion photographer Tyrone Lebon lensed the campaign, under the creative direction of Daniel Lee. The campaign is an homage to the eternal majesty of the British Isles. Stars of the campaign are Angus Hinnegan, Anugraha Natarajan, Ayrton Maberley Dick, Emma-rose Higgins, Faye Wei Wei, Iris O’Carroll, Jake Hodder, Jean Campbell, Kesewa Aboah, Kit Butler, Leon Miles, Mawena Takpa, Nicci Luijkx, Paduey Luak, Sora Choi, Tunji Obembe, and Zhuo Chen.