SKIMS Unveils Innovative Team USA Collection for Paris 2024

In anticipation of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris 2024, SKIMS has announced a groundbreaking new collection in partnership with Team USA. This launch marks the third collaboration between the brand and the esteemed team, building on the success of previous Olympic collections. This year’s lineup is notable for its inclusivity, introducing categories like SKIMS Mens, SKIMS Swim, and Adaptive for the first time, ensuring there’s something for every fan and athlete.

The campaign, led by renowned photographer Greg Swales, features an impressive ensemble of Olympic and Paralympic athletes, including Sunisa Lee, Fred Kerley, Gabby Thomas, Jessica Long, Caeleb Dressel, and Nick Mayhugh. Each athlete is showcased against a backdrop of Team USA red, complemented by the American flag, embodying the collection’s themes of pride and nostalgia.

Kim Kardashian, co-founder and chief visionary behind SKIMS, shared her excitement about the evolution of the partnership. “I’m so honored for SKIMS to continue supporting Team USA and the inspiring athletes participating in the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024. Our shared mission of empowering everybody really shines through in the collaboration this year with the addition of our men’s styles to reinventing our adaptive intimates,” Kardashian stated.

The athletes themselves are enthusiastic about their involvement. Sunisa Lee praised the brand for delivering both comfort and style, essential for her both inside and outside the gym. Fred Kerley highlighted the comfort of the men’s loungewear, perfect for relaxation and recovery.

This collection aims to provide the ultimate in comfort and style with pieces crafted from soft, premium fabrics that feature the iconic Olympic Rings, Paralympic Agitos, and Team USA branding. It’s designed for athletes to wear in their leisure time and for fans to wear in support of their national heroes.

Set to launch exclusively on SKIMS.com on June 26, 2024, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, the SKIMS for Team USA collection offers fans a unique opportunity to connect with the Olympic spirit while enjoying unparalleled comfort and style.

