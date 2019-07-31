in Lookbooks, Menswear

Augusts Traumanis & Bartolomé Chapel Model Solid Homme FW19 Looks

Discover Solid Homme’s Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection

Solid Homme
Photography © Mel Bles for Solid Homme

Fashion photographer Mel Bles captured Solid Homme‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 lookbook featuring models Augusts Traumanis and Bartolomé Chapel. In charge of styling was Carlos Nazario, with hair styling from beauty artist Cyndia Harvey.

Solid Homme
Photography © Mel Bles for Solid Homme
Solid Homme
Photography © Mel Bles for Solid Homme
Solid Homme
Photography © Mel Bles for Solid Homme
Solid Homme
Photography © Mel Bles for Solid Homme
Solid Homme
Photography © Mel Bles for Solid Homme
Solid Homme
Photography © Mel Bles for Solid Homme
Solid Homme
Photography © Mel Bles for Solid Homme
Solid Homme
Photography © Mel Bles for Solid Homme
Solid Homme
Photography © Mel Bles for Solid Homme
Solid Homme
Photography © Mel Bles for Solid Homme

Solid Homme
Photography © Mel Bles for Solid Homme

FW19LookbooksMenswear

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Loewe

LOOKBOOK: Loewe Fall Winter 2019.20 photographed by Tyler Mitchell
Dior Men

LOOKBOOK: DIOR MEN Resort 2020 photographed by Hugo Scott