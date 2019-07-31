LOOKBOOK: Loewe Fall Winter 2019.20 photographed by Tyler Mitchell

Discover Loewe‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 menswear lookbook featuring Jeranimo van Russel, Nazim Bouaziz, Rachide Embaló, and Yassine Jaajoui captured by fashion photographer Tyler Mitchell. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno.

“For this season’s Menswear Publication, we collaborated with Tyler Mitchell. The 24 year old American photographer captured young models wearing the Fall Winter 2019 collection, which had its runway debut in Paris in January, at the heritage locations of Piedra del Rey Moro and Museo de Santa Cruz in the Spanish city of Toledo. Known as the ‘City of Three Cultures’, its social, architectural and historical diversity reflects the complex ideals and playful masculinity of the collection.

Adding new dimensions to the scenes, strange inflatable white and yellow shapes with abstract volumes sharply offset the stone textures of the natural and man-made backdrops, whilst creating a bold visual link to the silhouettes and colours featured in the collection.“