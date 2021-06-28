MFW: VÌEN Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover VÌEN Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that was inspired by the a very precise moment in the history of electronic music, presented at the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection explores Acid House and the baggy movement, born in Manchester between the Eighties and the Nineties. It fuses simplicity and sophistication – lightweight is combined with psychedelic inspired jerseys, the classic trench coat is made from safari cotton and dark denim, and the sweatshirt is worked as patchwork with jersey and denim for multi-function tracksuit.

Models Federico Rodriguez, Mattia Castro, Azuri Enomoto, Andrea Mangolini, and Francesco Ayrton Lacatena star in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Antonio Giancaspro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Xavier Perez, and makeup artist Giulia Gagliano. In charge of styling was designer Vincenzo Palazzo, with production from Next Agency.