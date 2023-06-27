SONGZIO Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Fashion brand Songzio marks its 30-year anniversary this season with the ‘Pure Rebel‘ collection presented during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The Spring Summer 2024 Collection encapsulates the house’s pristine yet rebellious character. It features sculptural shapes that portray both stillness and fluidity in motion. It reveals Songzio‘s distinct combination of deconstructivist components, oriental beauty, and a youthful edge, resulting in an organized disarray.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

In addition to Songzio‘s distinctive black, the color palette for this season is light and delicate, with ivory, beige, ecru, and crème accented by pale lime and salmon pink. The collection features a contrasting mix of heavy/sculptural and ultra-light/fluid fabrics. Leather, wool silk, and satin cotton, for example, are contrasted with fluid and transparent silk, organza, and habotai.

The collection smoothly blends classical and contemporary aspects, combining the brand’s distinctive and artistic designs with a new feeling of youthful ready-to-wear and tailoring. Songzio‘s trademark cocoon silhouette and volume, carefully deconstructed through multi-layered drapes and plated cuts, are prominently featured in the collection, which draws influence from historical Korean clothes and armor. Multi-draped and layered pieces dominate the collection, which includes blazers, jackets, shirts, and trousers. These outfits are worn with vertically piled inner components made of leather, habotai, and silk.

With such pieces, Songzio‘s creative process, known as ‘Paint on Black,’ materializes this season. Each collection begins with a black canvas on which the inspirational painting for the season is painted. The vertical strokes in the brands’s multi-layered paintings depict the item, while the horizontal strokes convey its feelings. This season’s accessories incorporate the strokes and layering theme. The collection is complemented by plate-layered shoulder purses, pouches, classic rounded Derby shoes, and ribboned loafers. In addition, the collection includes a collaboration with Reebok, which incorporates sneakers inspired by the season’s distinctive plates and draping wings.

Discover every look from the Songzio Spring Summer 2024 Collection in the gallery below: