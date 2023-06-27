Discover Jil Sander Men’s Resort 2024 Collection

For Jil Sander‘s latest Resort collection, Lucie and Luke Meier continue to push boundaries by blending elements traditionally seen as opposites, both in cultural and stylistic contexts. Their goal is to challenge conventions and expand their unique vision of suits. By combining long trousers and shorts with jackets and shirt-jackets, they create a fresh and innovative silhouette.

Traditional shirts are replaced with exquisite high-collared tops, T-shirts, mesh shirts, and knits, while accessories like foulards, necklaces, and cascading jewelry add a touch of elegance.

The jackets in this collection feature a powerful yet relaxed construction, with a rectangular shape and generously cut sleeves. The long trousers are designed to be soft and voluminous, while the tailored shorts often have a wide fit and abbreviated length. The overall attitude of the collection is expansive, exuding a nonchalant vibe. The traditional characteristics of suits begin to blur as utilitarian and sartorial elements seamlessly merge in terms of cuts, materials, and execution. Technical and traditional details coexist harmoniously.

The diverse range of overcoats in the collection showcases a wide spectrum of styles. From the commanding A-shaped trench coat in gray to the short raincoats with large pockets and metal hardware, and the iconic tailored coats in golden wool or tonal ivory jacquard featuring an organic catamount motif – these elements are equally present in both the men’s and women’s collections, promoting inclusivity.

Change is a driving force throughout the collection, with menswear and womenswear effortlessly converging and glossy and matte finishes juxtaposed. The materials chosen for the garments are of exceptional quality, encompassing cottons, Italian and Japanese wools, cashmere, and both smooth and embossed leather. Knitwear takes center stage, showcasing intricate details such as crochet inserts, embossing, and jacquards. Prints like the daring “Luscious Kiss” and the captivating “Magic Orchestra” green jacquard on a melange black and white jumper add a touch of edgy pop graphics.

Bold and nuanced colors are skillfully employed, often contrasted in color blocks to create striking visual impact. Shades such as white, butter, pale yellow, pink, lilac, metallic grey, sun yellow, azure, charged pink, forest green, chocolate, black, and gold come together harmoniously. Notably, a ribbed cashmere V-neck jumper in a luscious color stands out as a statement piece.

The collection successfully blurs the lines between sport and glamour, evident in the inclusion of sneakers and vulcanized boots with macro rubber soles. Voluminous, soft, and colorful tote bags, handbags, sandwich bags, multi-color box bags, and envelope folios further emphasize this fusion.