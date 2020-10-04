PFW: Givenchy Menswear Spring 2021 by Matthew M Williams

Givenchy Spring Summer 2021 collection comes as the first collection by Matthew M Williams appointed only a couple months ago. The menswear collection by the founder of the much talked about Alyx now also in a role of the Givenchy Creative Director comes strong with twenty new looks.

For Givenchy menswear Williams offers a cohesion with the womenswear line, presented today at the same time, both lines following the path of understated luxury already set by the former Director Clare Weight Keller. Williams shared with the press:

You find the pieces of the puzzle for a collection, building it from symbols and signs, but never forgetting the reality of the person who will wear it and bring it to life. The women and men should be powerful and effortless, equal and joyful, a reflection of who they really are – only more so. It’s about finding the humanity in luxury.

Yet Williams brings his own edge to Givenchy, perhaps something the menswear line needed most of all under Keller.

Discover all the new looks from Givenchy Menswear Spring 2021 by Matthew M Williams in our gallery:

Full collection including the womenswear looks is available on DESIGNSCENE.net.