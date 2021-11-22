in Brands, Menswear, Models, Spring Summer 2022

COMME DES GARÇONS SHIRT Spring Summer 2022 Collection

With SS22 Collection, Rei Kawakubo introduced the simple, relaxed and fun punk looks

©Comme des Garçons Shirt

Designer Rei Kawakubo presented Comme des Garçons Shirt Spring Summer 2022 Collection with no theme and no tittle. For the collection Kawakubo collaborated with DJ and artist Christian Marclay on graphics. The youngest and most dynamic Comme des Garçons brand brings the punk aesthetic with red, black, white and blue colourways.

©Comme des Garçons Shirt
©Comme des Garçons Shirt

The Japanese brand has once again patented its unstructured garments, cardigans, buttoned and oversized shirts with its legendary stripes, polka dots and graphic print.

©Comme des Garçons Shirt

