Designer Rei Kawakubo presented Comme des Garçons Shirt Spring Summer 2022 Collection with no theme and no tittle. For the collection Kawakubo collaborated with DJ and artist Christian Marclay on graphics. The youngest and most dynamic Comme des Garçons brand brings the punk aesthetic with red, black, white and blue colourways.

The Japanese brand has once again patented its unstructured garments, cardigans, buttoned and oversized shirts with its legendary stripes, polka dots and graphic print.