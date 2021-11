Discover Giorgio Armani Neve Fall Winter 2021 campaign starring supermodel Kit Butler lensed by fashion photographer Daniel Clavero. Styling is work of Carola Bianchi, with beauty from hair stylist Ezio Diaferia, and makeup artist Martina Bolis. Production by 10 Artist, with post-production from Francisco Vargas. The collection bring elegant and high performance skiwear, footwear and accessories.

