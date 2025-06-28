Willy Chavarria SS26 Challenges Fashion Norms

Willy Chavarria returned to Paris Fashion Week with a collection that cuts through noise and trends with purpose. Presented at the historic Salle Pleyel, the Spring Summer 2026 show titled HURON delivered a deeply personal reflection shaped by heritage, resistance, and a radical commitment to truth.

The show opened with thirty-five men in white t-shirts developed in partnership with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Referencing the dehumanizing conditions in Salvadoran prisons, the moment established the collection’s core tension: what does it mean to be seen, to be profiled, and to be heard through clothing? The message was direct, reinforced by the text on the shirts’ labels calling for action on immigrant, trans, and reproductive rights.

Chavarria’s tailoring maintained its sharp edge, but this season introduced a softened “Chilango” silhouette for men, relaxed yet exacting, cut by hand in Italy. There was power in its understatement. The collection was grounded by structure, but never rigid. From Vetarano shirts rendered in 13 colors and fabrications to Bad Boy leather trousers and two-piece Chavela sets, the collection displayed a careful balance between uniformity and identity.

AW26 also marked the debut of the brand’s full accessories line. The “W” strapping detail, first seen in outerwear, appeared across oversized clutches, totes, and bolero bags, crafted in distressed calf, shiny eel, and glazed Italian leather. In colorways like Bourdin Blue and Uniform Green, the pieces felt both necessary and elevated.

Footwear played a central role. Chavarria introduced new silhouettes under the adidas Originals collaboration, including the Megaride AG and Megaride AG XL, technical, graphic, and fashion-forward. Meanwhile, the Chavarria Superstar evolved streetwear into a formal register, bridging performance and presentation.

With music direction that moved between cinematic tension and emotional weight, the runway didn’t just display clothes, it conveyed conviction. For Chavarria, menswear is never passive. SS26 was an assertion of dignity and design, one where immigrant identity and masculine elegance coexisted with defiance and softness.