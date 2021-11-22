in Advertising Campaigns, Louis Vuitton, Menswear, Resort 2022

Discover LOUIS VUITTON x NIGO® Second Capsule Collection

The sophomore LV² collection explores the two designers diverse cultural roots

LOUIS VUITTON
©LOUIS VUITTON

Designers Virgil Abloh and NIGO launched the second LOUIS VUITTON x NIGO® LV² Capsule Collection, that explores the two designers diverse cultural roots. The collection fuses a Western 1950s and ‘60s’ tailoring silhouette with a Japanese sensibility, and casual elements with a heightened elegance. The streetwear pieces reinterpret military uniforms and traditional costumes through a decidedly formalized lens.

LOUIS VUITTON
©LOUIS VUITTON
LOUIS VUITTON
©LOUIS VUITTON

Nodding at prep uniforms, a cropped blazer is emblazoned with the Monogram stripes used on the lining of LV trunks, while pants evoke a schoolboy fit. Pieces central to the classic men’s wardrobe splice with the properties of kimonos such as obi-like belts and wrap structuring.” – Form Louis Vuitton

LOUIS VUITTON
©LOUIS VUITTON
LOUIS VUITTON
©LOUIS VUITTON
NIGO
©LOUIS VUITTON
NIGO
©LOUIS VUITTON
NIGO
©LOUIS VUITTON

