Discover LOUIS VUITTON x NIGO® Second Capsule Collection

Designers Virgil Abloh and NIGO launched the second LOUIS VUITTON x NIGO® LV² Capsule Collection, that explores the two designers diverse cultural roots. The collection fuses a Western 1950s and ‘60s’ tailoring silhouette with a Japanese sensibility, and casual elements with a heightened elegance. The streetwear pieces reinterpret military uniforms and traditional costumes through a decidedly formalized lens.

“Nodding at prep uniforms, a cropped blazer is emblazoned with the Monogram stripes used on the lining of LV trunks, while pants evoke a schoolboy fit. Pieces central to the classic men’s wardrobe splice with the properties of kimonos such as obi-like belts and wrap structuring.” – Form Louis Vuitton