COURREGÉS Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Pre-Collection

With SS22 Pre-Collection, Courrèges introudces the first menswear pieces by designer Nicolas Di Felice

©Courrèges

French fashion house COURREGÉS presented the Spring Summer 2022 menswear and womenswear Pre-Collection during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Belgian designer and Creative Director of the house Nicolas Di Felice introduced his first menswear looks for the brand, also the first menswear pieces he ever designed.

©Courrèges

The collection features streamlined minimal looks,trucker jackets in leather or washed denim, ribbed knit pieces, elastic waist pants, jeans and more. It’s a sporty, modern wardrobe of everyday pieces for men and women, inspired by workwear, club scene and a dose of Courrèges magic.

©Courrèges
©Courrèges

