Discover FENDI Spring Summer 2022 Menswear collection by Silvia Venturini Fendi, inspired by the view from Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, brand’s Italian headquarters, where nature and architecture melt into a spectacular canvas of pastel colors.

Our singular point of view in this period has modified our perception of the world, and mine has become so linked to what I see from the arches and the rooftop of Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana. – Silvia Venturini Fendi