ROLF EKROTH Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Rolf Ekroth presented the Spring Summer 2022 Collection, that was inspired by traditions and magic of Juhannus – the festive celebration of midsummer in Finland. For the season, the designer explores Nordic countryside and culture, as well as work of photographer Leo Montonen. The collection is made from Bio2TMTextile, a cotton-like fabric based on a new Finnish fibre innovation, that uses agricultural waste straw as a base material.

The collection was presented with a fashion film directed by Kimi Issakainen. In charge of styling was Tuomas Laitinen, with casting direction from Jasmin Islamovic, and beauty by hair stylist Meron Laine, and makeup artists Jenny Jansson, and Noora Varrio. Stars of the video are Zakarie Ali, Melanie Bangura, Gaetan Gamba, Yoonsik Kim, Laika Lillén, Junior Madlala, Mosse Männistö, Heikki Penttinen, Alvar af Schultén, Dina Simonen, and Tani Tanninen.

