KOZABURO Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Designer Kozaburo Akasaka presented KOZABURO Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that explores The Land of Setting Sun – an imaginary place where a coyote stands free and lonely – seeking love. For this season Kozaburo collaborated with American jeans brand Wrangler on a capsule collection, that reimagines and reinterprets classic denim styles.

The collection features three main lines: Wave Of Sand, a new age utility pants and jerseys; Phantom Ranch Market that features remade and repurposed garments; and Kozaburo’s tailoring that includes outerwear, jeans and shirts. Photographer Yohei Haga captured lookbook in Tokyo, featuring models Jan Urila Sas, and Jumoku, while Evelyn Pustka lensed lookbook in New York starring models Ai Lin, CJ, Liuba, Nico, and Gina.