in Menswear, New York Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2022

WHO DECIDES WAR Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

Discover Who Decides War Menswear collection presented at the New York Fashion Week

©Who Decides War

Fashion designers Everard Best and Téla D’Amore presented Who Decides War Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection at Interpid, the decommissioned WWII aircraft carrier-turned-museum, during New York Fashion Week. The collection presents the culmination of everything that the designer duo have experienced and the things that really mean the most to them.

©Who Decides War

The Spring Summer 2022 show included refrences to Tuskegee Airmen and to Black Civil Right leaders, whose portraits were stitched within embroidered stained-glass window panels made in collaboration with the artist Steven Barter of Barriers. The looks are made from the combination of thrifted, deadstock materials and pure, no-stretch cotton.

©Who Decides War
©Who Decides War

MenswearNYFWSS22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

PFW: GmbH Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘Midnight Navy’ 2021 Release Gets Pushed Back