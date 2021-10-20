Fashion designers Everard Best and Téla D’Amore presented Who Decides War Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection at Interpid, the decommissioned WWII aircraft carrier-turned-museum, during New York Fashion Week. The collection presents the culmination of everything that the designer duo have experienced and the things that really mean the most to them.

The Spring Summer 2022 show included refrences to Tuskegee Airmen and to Black Civil Right leaders, whose portraits were stitched within embroidered stained-glass window panels made in collaboration with the artist Steven Barter of Barriers. The looks are made from the combination of thrifted, deadstock materials and pure, no-stretch cotton.