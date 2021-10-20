PFW: GmbH Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

Serhat Isik and Benjamin Huseby presented GmbH Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection at the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Designers embark on their own safari – a white safari for the Spring Summer 2022 collection. The ‘White Noise’ collection presents the exploring of whiteness, and the privileges that come with it.

What we like about fashion is that in its banality there is also this immediacy, and through that you can bring attention to things. Yet there is so much silence about Palestine, especially in the fashion world, because people are scared.

The designer duo, who were recently appointed the new co-creative directors of Trussardi, chanell their designg language through queer and BIPOC perspective. The collection also features a Free Palestine shirt created via collaboration with artists the designers had connected within Jordan.