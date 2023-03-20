Part II: KITH Spring 2023 Menswear Collection

Fashion brand KITH presented the second part of their Spring 2023 Collection with a lookbook offering updated silhouettes in lighter fabrics, inspired by an airy, spring color palette. This collection spreads across outerwear, knitwear, activewear, and accessories—promoting versatile wardrobing for the season. Premium fabrics elevate the collection throughout, including thick wide wale corduroy, Italian tweed velour, printed silk lyocell, Peruvian heavy brushed cotton rib, and custom-woven tapestry jacquard. Each piece is uplifted by the seasonal Kith palette – light, airy spring colors comprised of a mix of light blues and indigo that is built on top of foundational classic Kith colors.

Standouts in the collection include the Dumont Flight Bomber Jacket, Tapestry Coaches Jacket, Harmon Pullover, and the SS Linden Retro Quarter Zip. The Dumont Flight Bomber is crafted with 100% polyester flight jacket twill with military-inspired uniform lining, finished with Kith & Kin Pegasus chain-stitched artwork on the back. The Tapestry Coaches Jacket embodies the beauty of floral design expressed in a range of blues, accompanied by Kith branding at the chest and on its metal buttons. The Harmon Pullover highlights all-over angelic artwork, presented on a premium, ultra-soft viscose polyester sweater knit. The SS Linden Retro Quarter Zip provides a retro, yet classy feel – comprised of wide wale corduroy with a mesh-lined interior and color-blocked design, paired with matching shorts. – from KITH

Accessories include MLB caps designed in partnership with New Era, Kith & Kin bucket hats, and signature Kith-branded caps. The New Era hats are crafted with a variety of materials, ranging from nylon to corduroy to wool—in various custom designs. The Kith & Kin bucket hats are nylon cotton with a bungee cord, cotton sweatband, and Kith & Kin flag label. The signature Kith-branded caps are offered in cotton and polyester, all featuring an embroidered Kith script logo on the front.

For the footwear component of the release, Kith presents the 8th Street by Ronnie Fieg for adidas & Clarks Originals. Three quintessential brands came together to create an entirely new silhouette, in three unique colorways—unifying each brand’s identity into one. The upper is comprised of the classic adidas Samba silhouette reimagined in Clarks Originals signature suede, along with Clarks iconic crepe midsole and outsole. The design is complete with a leather heel lining and Ronnie Fieg, adidas, and Clarks tri-branding on the tongue, tonal leather sock liner, fobs, and box

Kith Spring 2023 Pt. II releases on March 24th at all Kith shops, 11AM EST on Kith.com, 11AM CET on EU.Kith.com & the Kith App.