Discover GIORGIO ARMANI Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Italian luxury fashion house GIORGIO ARMANI presented the Spring Summer 2023 Collection with a lookbook captured by fashion photographer Giulio Rustichelli and styled by Mauro Demestria. Giorgio Armani once again returns to the signs that identify his style. First, softness, expressed in fluid and elongated silhouettes that dance with every step. Followed by the precision of exact constructions and the sense of an elegance created by renouncing the superfluous rather than excess.