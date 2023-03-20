in Giorgio Armani, Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2023

Discover GIORGIO ARMANI Spring Summer 2023 Collection

With the Spring Summer 2023 Collection, Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani returns to the signs that identify his style

©GIORGIO ARMANI

Italian luxury fashion house GIORGIO ARMANI presented the Spring Summer 2023 Collection with a lookbook captured by fashion photographer Giulio Rustichelli and styled by Mauro Demestria. Giorgio Armani once again returns to the signs that identify his style. First, softness, expressed in fluid and elongated silhouettes that dance with every step. Followed by the precision of exact constructions and the sense of an elegance created by renouncing the superfluous rather than excess.

SPRING SUMMER 2023 COLLECTIONS

©GIORGIO ARMANI
©GIORGIO ARMANI
©GIORGIO ARMANI
©GIORGIO ARMANI
©GIORGIO ARMANI
©GIORGIO ARMANI

 

Lookbooksmale modelsMenswearSS23

