Adidas and Manchester United Unveil Innovative 2024/25 Home Kit

Adidas and Manchester United have revealed their new home kit for the 2024/25 season, a design steeped in the club’s rich history while incorporating modern technological advancements. This kit pays homage to the innovative reflective jerseys worn by the legendary Busby Babes between 1952 and 1957, which appeared in varying shades of red depending on the lighting conditions in the stadium.

The contemporary version of this concept features a gradient design, transitioning from light to dark red from top to bottom. This gradient effect enhances the aesthetic appeal while also creating a dynamic visual experience, making the players stand out under the intense lights of Old Trafford. The use of this gradient is a nod to the historic rayon fabric of the 1950s jerseys, which helped players identify each other more easily under floodlights by shifting colors.

A striking element of the new kit is the bright, flame-like red insert along the side panels of both the jersey and shorts. This insert, a novel color expression for Manchester United, creates a visually cohesive line that enhances the players’ movement on the pitch.

The kit is completed with a seasonal crew neck design, the iconic Adidas three-stripes along the shoulders, and contrasting white logos for both Adidas and the team sponsors. A subtle yet significant detail is the red devil logo on the front of the black socks, a tribute to the club’s heritage.

Sam Handy, SVP of Product and Design at Adidas, highlighted the significance of the color red in Manchester United’s identity. He explained that the new design draws inspiration from the creative matchwear of the 1950s, reflecting the club’s tradition of innovation. The color-shifting appearance, influenced by the early use of floodlights, aims to capture attention from every angle on the pitch.

In terms of performance, the kit is designed to meet the demands of top-tier football. The on-field version features HEAT.RDY technology, which maximizes airflow to keep players cool. The fan version is equipped with AEROREADY technology, utilizing sweat-wicking materials to ensure comfort and dryness.

Both versions of the kit are now available for purchase, with the on-field version priced at €150 and the fan version at €100. They can be found at Manchester United stores, selected Adidas retail locations, and online at the official Adidas website.