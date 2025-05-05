Adidas Originals and designer Willy Chavarria introduce their Spring Summer 2025 collaboration through two seasonal releases scheduled for May and July. Together, the drops deliver a focused collection of apparel and footwear, defined by clear structure, performance influence, and visual precision.

This latest offering continues Chavarria’s work of combining sharp silhouettes with emotionally resonant ideas. The partnership with adidas builds from shared foundations in sport and streetwear, placing movement and identity at the core of every piece.

At the center of the footwear lineup stands a reimagined version of the adidas Jabbar sneaker. Originally introduced for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the late 1970s, the shoe returns with a contemporary lens shaped by Chavarria’s visual language.

The collaboration introduces two new models: the Jabbar Low and Jabbar Dress, each designed to reflect Abdul-Jabbar’s legacy while updating the silhouette for today’s wearer. With this release, adidas and Chavarria reach across generations, reintroducing an archival design to a new audience while connecting sport with fashion history.

Chavarria’s clothing designs for adidas SS25 prioritize construction and silhouette. The first May drop delivers standout pieces including the Chicano Sweatshirt, Football Jersey, Track Jacket, Polo, Wide Leg Trackpant, Gym Short, and Signature Tee. Each garment features intentional shaping, practical fabrics, and a distinctive visual profile.

The July drop expands the collection further with the Poplin Trackpant and Top, an updated Basketball Jersey, and fresh versions of the Gym Short. The pieces continue the same structured, minimal language, rooted in clarity and confident styling.

To introduce the SS25 collection, adidas and Chavarria launch a campaign captured by photographer Carlos Jaramillo. Shot on location in South Central Los Angeles, the campaign centers on lived experience, generational influence, and personal history.

Jaramillo focuses on real individuals with deep connections to Chicano culture, including athletes Candace Parker and Skyy Clark, and actor Alejandro Speitzer. Their presence in the campaign links the collection to a wider conversation about community, representation, and legacy.

Chavarria uses the visuals to tell a personal story. “adidas’ place in Chicano culture is a bit of an untold story,” he explains. “Working with my close friends and extended family on this project in LA was a powerful and personal experience.” The result reflects lived truth rather than abstract inspiration.

The first release of the adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria SS25 collection drops on May 8, available through select adidas locations, the CONFIRMED app, willychavarria.com, adidas.com/willy_chavarria, and key retailers. A second drop follows on July 10, offering new pieces that expand on the original concept.