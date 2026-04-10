Everlast x Palm Angels Dress Conor Benn for London Fight Night

Conor Benn enters fight week in London with a second custom kit developed by Palm Angels and Everlast, set for his April 11 match against Regis Prograis at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The fight will stream on Netflix, placing the collaboration within a wider cultural frame that reaches beyond the sport.

The new kit builds on the visual language introduced in Benn’s previous appearance against Chris Eubank Jr. and pushes it further into a more focused direction. A strict black and gold palette defines the look, keeping attention on structure, proportion, and surface. The design treats the ringwalk as a moment of image-making, where presence forms before the fight begins.

The robe leads the composition. Constructed from printed paillettes, nappa leather, and Swarovski crystals, it carries a controlled intensity that registers under light while maintaining a clear silhouette. The materials introduce depth without excess, holding the balance between visibility and discipline.

Flame graphics return as a central element, continuing a motif associated with Benn’s earlier kit. This time, the Palm Angels palm tree emerges from the flames, forming a single image that speaks to progression and personal direction. The symbol connects identity, brand language, and narrative into one continuous surface.

The shorts retain Benn’s gladiator cut, adjusted through crystal-outlined motifs that mirror the robe. The detailing remains precise, keeping the silhouette intact while introducing texture and light. On the back waistband, Benn includes his daughter’s name, placing a personal reference within the structure of the look.

Outside the ring, Palm Angels extends the collaboration through tailored pieces worn during press week. A double-breasted blazer and pleated trousers appear in a sharp pinstripe, marked with a studded palm logo and Benn’s monogram. A second look reworks the tracksuit format with crystal embellishments and custom graphics, offering a preview of the brand’s Fall Winter 2026 direction.

Everlast continues to expand its position through projects that move across sport, fashion, and culture, while Palm Angels uses the collaboration to refine its visual codes in a new context. The result holds a clear sense of control, where each element supports the overall structure.

A limited capsule released alongside the first collaboration translates elements of Benn’s fight kits into hoodies and t-shirts, available through Palm Angels and selected retailers.

Benn describes the kit through its detail and intent, tying it directly to his mindset ahead of the fight. Palm Angels frames the process as a continuation that introduces a new direction. The look arrives in London with precision, carrying its message through material, form, and movement.