Discover Stella McCartney Spring Summer 2018 Menswear Collection Celebrating the spirit of the season with escapism, positivity, romance and freedom, traditional wardrobe transitions into summer with graphic detailing, contrasting texture and effortless silhouettes.

Tropical prints embrace the spirit of summer featuring scenes of volcanoes, palm trees, hibiscus flowers and birds of paradise on boxy retro shirting, bombers and t-shirts. A subtle English rose appears on silky jacquard shirts in apple green and chilli red. Multi-coloured pictorial knits feature sunsets and mouline skylines. Elsewhere fairisle tank tops come in neon colours. Romance and nostalgia of travel are explored on jackets and shirts emblazoned with a map of the Balearic Islands and a volcanic island scene brings to life shirting and trousers. Escapism wordplay is spelt out with striking words ‘fantasy’, ‘paradise’, ‘euphoria’, ‘desire’ and ‘infatuation’ which are printed, embroidered or hot fixed across the collection inspired by beaded bracelets from Mediterranean coastal towns. – from Stella McCartney

See more after the jump:

