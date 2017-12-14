Milan Top Models by Kosmas Pavlos for D’SCENE Magazine Defiant Issue

Fashion photographer Kosmas Pavlos teams up with stylist Stefano Guerrini for Testament of Youth story coming from the pages of our D’SCENE Magazine‘s Defiant edition, captured some of the most sought after models during the SS18 Milan Fashion Week. Stars of the session are Douglas Giles, Gabriel Thomas, Jake Schultz, Masao Parris and Nick Truelove at D’Men, Dwight Hoogendijk at Fashion Model Management, Ingmar Van Der Meulen at Elite Milan, Jonathan Bellini at Why Not Models, Jordy Gerritsma and William Los at I Love Models Management, and Julian Weigl at Kult Models.

AVAILABLE NOW IN PRINT & DIGITAL $4.90

In charge of production was Katarina Djoric, with casting direction from Zarko Davinic, and grooming by Matteo Bartolini. For the story models are wearing selected looks from Gucci, Marni, Andrea Pompilio, Alessandro Gherardi, Trussardi Jeans, Corneliani, Missoni, Ermanno Scervino, Vertige, Les Hommes, N°21, Christian Pellizzari, Vanotti, DSquared2, and Corneliani. Styling assistance by Cristina Florence Galati, Carmen Romano, and Paolo Santangelo. Discover more of the session bellow:





Photographer: Kosmas Pavlos – @kosmaspavlos

Stylist: Stefano Guerrini – www.stefanoguerrini.vision

Production: Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric

Casting: Zarko Davinic

Grooming: Matteo Bartolini

Stylist’s assistants: Cristina Florence Galati, Carmen Romano, Paolo Santangelo

Models: Douglas Giles, Gabriel Thomas, Jake Schultz, Masao Parris and Nick Truelove at D’Men, Dwight Hoogendijk at Fashion Model Management, Ingmar Van Der Meulen at Elite Milan,Jonathan Bellini at Why Not Models, Jordy Gerritsma and William Los at I Love Models Management, Julian Weigl at Kult Models

D’SCENE Magazine’s Defiant Issue is available now in print & digital.