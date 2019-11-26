LOOKBOOK: CANALI Black Edition Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Italian fashion house Canali presented their Black Edition Spring Summer 2020 collection, created in three colors (Black, white and silver gray) using experimental materials, with the latest lookbook. The collection features sportswear garments and accessories.

“T-shirts, sweaters, tracksuits, sweatshirts, and suits in soft jersey materials, along with waterproof jackets rendered in technical materials, are united by a common material: Leaftec. Exclusive to Canali, the special fabric is lightweight and breathable while simultaneously resistant to wind, rain, and abrasion. Furthermore, ultralight runners, bags, and backpacks in a rubber material transcend mere stylistic codes, favoring an all-encompassing lifestyle.

The Canali name undulates throughout the collection, surfacing in the form of branded taping, screen printing, and textured jacquard; an imaginative expression indicative of a new era of style.“

Images courtesy of © CANALI