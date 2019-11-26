in Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020

LOOKBOOK: CANALI Black Edition Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Canali’s Black Edition SS20 collection is an imaginative expression indicative of a new era of style

CANALI Black Edition
© CANALI

Italian fashion house Canali presented their Black Edition Spring Summer 2020 collection, created in three colors (Black, white and silver gray) using experimental materials, with the latest lookbook. The collection features sportswear garments and accessories.

Related: CANALI Spring Summer 2020 Menswear Collection

CANALI Black Edition
© CANALI
CANALI Black Edition
© CANALI
CANALI Black Edition
© CANALI

T-shirts, sweaters, tracksuits, sweatshirts, and suits in soft jersey materials, along with waterproof jackets rendered in technical materials, are united by a common material: Leaftec. Exclusive to Canali, the special fabric is lightweight and breathable while simultaneously resistant to wind, rain, and abrasion. Furthermore, ultralight runners, bags, and backpacks in a rubber material transcend mere stylistic codes, favoring an all-encompassing lifestyle.

CANALI Black Edition
© CANALI
CANALI Black Edition
© CANALI
CANALI Black Edition
© CANALI

The Canali name undulates throughout the collection, surfacing in the form of branded taping, screen printing, and textured jacquard; an imaginative expression indicative of a new era of style.

Images courtesy of © CANALI

LookbooksMenswearSS20

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hunger Magazine

Huh by Arved Colvin-Smith for Hunger Magazine #17 Issue
Steve Madden

Ashton Smith & TJ Moore Model Steve Madden Holiday 2019 Collection