Stone Island Celebrates Lunar New Year

Stone Island kicks off 2025 with the “Year of the Snake ‘025” collection, paying homage to the transformative symbolism of the Year of the Snake on the Chinese Zodiac calendar. Known for its continuous evolution, the snake inspires this collection’s blend of renewal and creativity, reflected in modular designs and thoughtful detailing.

The collection features a curated range of essentials, including a jacket with detachable sleeves, pants, a vest, hooded and crewneck sweatshirts, shorts, a baseball cap, and a messenger bag. Each piece is available in striking silver or black tones accented with bold serpentine red stitching, a nod to the Lunar New Year’s festive palette. Crafted with Stone Island’s signature nylon metal fabric, the outerwear is garment-dyed for a luxe, textured finish. The jacket’s detachable sleeves epitomize the collection’s versatility, seamlessly converting into a vest for changing conditions, while other pieces incorporate functional yet stylish trims for a dynamic, modern edge.

Standout design features include embroidered red accents and modular construction, elevating the collection beyond simple seasonal wear. Each item is packaged in a vibrant red bag adorned with a silver Stone Island logo, reinforcing the celebratory theme.

Currently available via Stone Island’s webstore and select stores across the APAC region, the “Year of the Snake ‘025” collection is a testament to the brand’s commitment to fusing cultural narratives with high-performance fashion. With its intricate craftsmanship and adaptable designs, the collection is likely to resonate with fans worldwide, particularly as a broader release is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Stone Island’s celebration of the Lunar New Year highlights the brand’s ability to reinterpret cultural milestones into wearable, forward-thinking collections that merge functionality with festive flair.