Celebrate Lunar New Year in Style with New Balance

New Balance rings in the Lunar New Year with a sleek collection of footwear, inspired by the moon’s greyscale beauty. This pared-back capsule, dropping January 1, 2025, reimagines four signature silhouettes—the 1906R, 740, 1000, and WRPD Runner—through a palette of delicate whites, silvers, and muted grays.

The 1906R, rooted in its 2000s-era origins, features a gradient mesh upper adorned with layered overlays, delivering a technical aesthetic. A dark gray heel counter contrasts with silver accents and reflective details, while a dynamic midsole ensures both style and comfort. Meanwhile, the 740 offers a more understated approach, with a tonal white mesh upper, subtle overlays, and a gradient midsole for a clean yet striking profile.

The 1000 pays homage to its original 1999 design with a chunkier silhouette. Dressed in all-black materials, it features silver outlines that trace curvilinear leather overlays, adding depth and structure. The arched midsole and printed “1000” graphic on the lateral panel amplify its bold, retro-inspired appeal. Rounding out the collection, the WRPD Runner steps into the future with a beige and gray colorway. Enlarged “N” logos and oversized midsoles lend a contemporary and futuristic edge to this modern classic.

New Balance’s Lunar New Year collection is a harmonious blend of minimalism and innovation, offering something for sneakerheads and casual wearers alike. Each pair effortlessly captures the moondust tones synonymous with Lunar New Year celebrations, while staying true to the brand’s heritage of craftsmanship and versatility.

The New Balance Lunar New Year collection launches on January 1, 2025, and will be available on New Balance’s official website.