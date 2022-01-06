MMSCENE GUIDE: How to Style Bape

Founded by Japanese creative Nigo in 1993, fashion brand BAPE (A Bathing Ape) started off with tee’s and streetwear, and has flourished into a lifestyle brand. The name A Bathing Ape draws the inspiration from the Planet of Apes movie, at the same time ironically pointing to the wealthy young Japanese who love pampering themselves.

Known for many collaborations, BAPE has worked with top brands and artists over the years, including Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Adidas, Kanye West, Soulja Boy, Biggie, as well as a capsule collection with Louis Vuitton and Virgil Abloh.

Today, BAPE is one of the most hyped brands in streetwear, widely-recognized for its shark motif hoodies and iconic camo print. MMSCENE give you five style tips to wear your favorite BAPE pieces.

Incorporate Sportswear Into Your Outfit With Tracksuit

When few luxury brands presented a tracksuit on their runways way back in 2015, the trend hasn’t stopped growing since then.

There is one styling trick that fashionistas use to define this modern take on the tracksuit – put an oversized coat over. Whether it is a wool coat or a trendy puffer, there are plenty of different ways to wear this lazy outfit combo. The fact is – it’s super comfortable. Pair it with a gold chain or a statement shoes to give this look a fashion boost.

Camouflage Print Is Making Its Fashion Comeback

Camo print is developed at the beginning of the 20th century for military use by the French, and immediately became popular in fashion and art from as early as 1915. Many major fashion brands have been using camouflage style and symbolism, and military clothing has been used both as street wear and as a symbol of political protest.

From brown to olive, to khaki and shades of gray, the camouflage print is the ultimate trend for Fall Winter 2021/22 season. Whether it’s printed on a coat, a timeless denim jacket, or on a hoodie and shorts like this combo from BAPE, you’ll be sure to wow the crowd.

Keep It Classic With Parka If you need a warm jacket that can protect you against the cold, but you want to keep it classic, parka is the go-to choice. This utilitarian style jacket has undergone a transformation over the last several years and has been embraced by the most fashionable crowd. It was invented in Canada for hunters and kayakers, but soon became a fashion staple. This cargo-green parka from BAPE is the essential neutral that says a lot without doing too much. It’s a timeless color that can be effortlessly styled with subtle design details. Pair it with cargo pants and a hoodie for a full streetwear look.

Add Fun With Printed Sweaters

Printed sweaters are a great way to layer up your overall look, and add a dose of fun. Other than the fact that it will keep you warm, a sweater is also a great option to add some dimension and seasonality into your winter looks.

This Ape Head Zip Knit Hoodie comes in two colorways – red and beige. Style it with khaki cargo pants and simple tee, to nail the streetwear look.

Prints On Prints

A total look is a trend that dates back in the 80’s and 90’s and it is back now in its full potential. The essence of this style consists on wearing the same print or color in all of your clothes. The best thing about total look is that there are no rules – you can combine any styles as long as they are in the shades of the same color.

This BAPE Storm hoodie jacket is paired with the shorts in the same print, and accessorized with a black cap, gray sneakers and white socks to keep the look “simpler”.