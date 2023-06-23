Sulvam Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Fashion brand Sulvam debuted its Spring Summer 2024 Collection on the 24th of June, as part of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. With this collection, the brand questions the very meaning of comfortable in contemporary fashion. In a world where even dress shirts prioritize comfort, this brand poses thought-provoking questions about the meanings of formal wear and fashion. Who has the authority to designate which items belong to each category? Fabrics such as denim and chambray, once associated with the humble uniforms of workers, are elevated to the domain of high fashion by Sulvam.

The collection highlights the brand’s mastery in transforming elegant wools, white jackets, and pants, traditionally considered formal wear, into versatile pieces that effortlessly exude a casual and street-inspired aesthetic. Sulvam is able to imbue these garments with a fashionable appeal through the use of precise cutting and carefully chosen fabrics. Each dress shirt is hand-tailored in Paris, demonstrating a dedication to craftsmanship and attention to detail. The denim used in the collection is meticulously washed and processed by Okayama-born Japanese artisans with years of experience.

Sulvam’s vision extends beyond designing clothing for a select few. The brand’s mission is to spread the pleasure of fashion to people of all backgrounds. By blurring the lines between dress codes and embracing inclusivity, Sulvam encourages people from all walks of life to appreciate their clothing in their own unique ways. The collection exemplifies the brand’s belief that fashion should be accessible and embraced by all, just as they would embrace their individuality.

