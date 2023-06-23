Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Spring Summer 2024 Collection

On Thursday, June 22nd, Fashion brand Homme Plissé Issey Miyake presented its Spring Summer 2024 Collection, entitled “Everyday, One of a Kind, Now and Hereafter,” at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, as part of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The collection is based on the brand’s original design and garment pleating technology expertise. The collection explores the essence of the brand through a process of refinement, resulting in a variety of new garments with uncomplicated designs and vibrant hues. These everyday pieces reflect the Homme Plissé Issey Miyake philosophy, made feasible by the brand’s creativity and innovative technologies.

The show started with a large roll of folded paper unfurling across the museum gallery, revealing the garments concealed within. The design team then appears on stage and outfits the models, integrating the garment pleating process into the scenography to demonstrate the potential of the technology.

The collection includes the Monthly Colors idea, which introduces monthly new colors. This season’s color palette was inspired by natural hues extracted from dyed materials and achieves a balance between soft and rich tones found in nature. The Rectangle series derives its name from the garment’s construction when spread flat. It transforms into an asymmetrical silhouette when worn, with the edges draping organically along the body. The Picturesque print series depicts natural elements such as mountains, wind, and earth. The simple triangular and circular forms, layered with translucent paints, amplify the color’s depth and produce a daring interpretation. The Horizon series features garments with horizontal folds. This ostensibly simple change in pleat direction was made possible by the brand’s technology team’s years of experience. As the wearer moves, the garments lend a touch of lightness to the silhouette by gently bouncing.

The inspiration for the Wing Coat comes from aircraft and avian wings. The back vent expands in the wind, producing a sense of movement by resembling wings. The natural texture of the lightweight stretch fabric contributes to its breathable and comfortable fit. The “Pl Ramie Shirt” features an over-the-shoulder cape-like design. The softness of the drapes, which are available in three designs and lengths, is enhanced by the texture of the stretchy material. Edge Ensemble and Edge Coat Light are distinguished by their wide accordion pleats. The fabric used for the Edge Ensemble is woven from recycled polyester and has a soft sheen and a dry feel, lending the formal appearance a sense of airiness. The Edge Coat is now offered in two new designs, including a trench coat and a hooded jacket. The brand introduced the Like Loafers a new shoe style influenced by formal attire. These loafers are constructed from stretchable material, allowing for effortless slip-on wear. There are three color options available: beige, charcoal, and black.