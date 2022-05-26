Best Off-White T-shirts for Summer 2022

From Kanye West’s right-hand man, to Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh left behind a trail-blazing legacy and completely changed the traditional luxury industry. The Off-White Founder and Creative Director, gained a huge success and in less than three years turned his label into a high-end fashion brand.

Today, Off-White is known for its signature black and white diagonal stripes, instantly recognizable crossed arrows logo and quotation marks printed on each of the brand’s pieces. The late designer doesn’t hide the fact that the graphic t-shirt is one of the brand’s most important products. It’s the genre of fashion I come from, and I love the challenge every season of exploring new, cool ways to make a graphic tee. Graphic T-shirts are a form of communication. – said the designer in 2015 interview for GQ.

To me, graphic T-shirts are the most important and most expressive format for a designer or a person. Your taste in graphic tees says a lot about your point of view.

– Virgil Abloh adds.

For Spring Summer 2022 collection the brand has introduced a plethora of t-shirt styles. From classic logo tees, to a few very attractive artist collaborations, discover DSCENE’s favorite Off-White T-shirt styles for this summer season.

Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Blue Metal Arrow Over S/S Tee

If you want a classic Off-White t-shirt, with an interesting twist, the brand’s spring summer 2022 blue metal arrow short sleeves T-shirt is a perfect choice. It comes in a black colorway and features Off-white blue lettering with metal effect at front and blue arrows logo at back. It has a crewneck collar, and comes in a slim fit.

It perfectly matches with Blue Metal Arrow Slim Sweatpants in black with Off-White™ logo printed on the front and blue arrows printed on the back.

Find more Off-White tshirts and apparel at GOAT.

Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Neen Arrow Skate S/S Tee

A part of the striking collection with Chicago based street artist Neen, this shorts sleeves t-shirt in black is a go to style for art lovers. It comes with Off-white script at front, and multicolor arrow at back.

A part of the SS22 offering, this collaborative capsule collection blends workwear, tees and hoodies with graffiti prints and embroidery. The focus is on minimal and lightweight shapes and construction, that follows a brand-new summer vocabulary.

Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Athl Monogram S/S Tee

Long live the monogram! Over the past few years, brands have redesigned their signature monograms, and brought a dose of fun to their collections.

This short sleeves multicolor T-shirt is the ideal choice for monogram lovers. It features the arrows and “OFF” printed in black all over, a crewneck collar, and it comes in a short sleeves and a sleeveless versions. If you’re a fan of a total look, pair it with the matching shorts.

Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Laundry Skate S/S Tee

If you are a fan of minimalistic style and a neutral color palette, this short sleeves T-shirt in beige is made for you. It features Off-White print on the front, short sleeves and a crewneck collar.

Caravaggio Lute-Print T-Shirt

Italian baroque painter Caravaggio was one of the inspirations for Off White’s latest collection. This lute-print T-shirt comes in white cotton, and features a graphic print to the front, logo print to the front, crew neck, short sleeves and straight hem.

RELATED: Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON presented its Resort 2023 Menswear Collection that explores the coming-of-age theme through the mindset of a musical youth. Read more here.