J Balvin Covers SSENSE Magazine Spring Summer 2022 Issue

Pop star J Balvin takes the cover story of SSENSE Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Victor Llorente. In charge of styling was Sita Abellán, assisted by Steven Gillman, with production from Hen’s Tooth Productions. Grooming is work of beauty artist Tatiana Nader. For the session J Balvin is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, 1017 ALYX 9SM, Lu’u Dan, Rick Owens, Hood By Air, Bottega Veneta, CMMN SWDN, ERL, and Marc Jacobs.

I love my genre, I love what I do. You have to know who’s gonna be the next one. I’ve been really blessed to see the future with a lot of artists. – J Balvin

The latest issue of SSENSE Magazine explores design and interiority in its many permutations, from archivists of modernist innovation to the future of architecture.

“This is the design issue of SSENSE and we’ve tried to approach that concept from as many angles as possible, in ways literal and figurative. From styling hair to conceiving of new living spaces, from creating installation art to transforming your home, design means a variety of things inside these pages. Every page of the issue has been crafted to be about design: to show how it can take you inside a home, a thought, a feeling, all to better understand how it works. Sometimes we’re quite serious, other times we’re having a little fun. J Balvin appears on the cover and in many ways he’s the modern pop icon turned brand exemplified: he collaborates with fine artists and designers, has his own Jordan, and cultivates an audience of millions around the world with music that samples styles widely. In a thoughtful conversation with music journalist Matthew Ismael Ruiz, Balvin discusses his artistic journey and complex place in his genre. He’s a kind of a creative director as musical dynamo—a distinctly contemporary idea.” – Ross Scarano, Interim Managing Editor for SSENSE

Photography © Victor Llorente for SSENSE- for more visit ssense.com