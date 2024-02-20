Nevermore: Thom Browne Fall Winter 2024 Collection

The Thom Browne Fall Winter 2024 collection, presented during the recently finished New York Fashion Week, draws inspiration from the hauntingly beautiful poem “The Raven” by Edgar Allan Poe. This season, Thom Browne transports us into a world where fashion intersects with literature, presenting a collection that reimagines early twentieth-century silhouettes through a contemporary lens of deconstruction and innovation.

FALL WINTER 2024.25 COLLECTIONS

Set against the backdrop of a midnight dreary, in a snow-clad field idle and eerie, the collection emerges from the shadows with a striking visual story. A thirty-foot chesterfield puffer stands as a monumental beacon, signaling the commencement of a grim tale brought to life through fashion.

The collection challenges traditional black-tie ensembles, transforming them into modular panels that disassemble and reassemble, creating body-skimming looks that evolve into cinched silhouettes of dissected tailoring. This includes fun-mix tweeds and tartans made of grosgrain ribbons, and intarsia in wool-cashmere, all defined by an hourglass shape that nods to both the past and the present.

Accessories, too, embody this transformative spirit, with longwing, curved heels, and platform brogues shielded by a removable layer of waterproof vinyl, suggesting both protection and impermanence. The structured and soft Mr. Thom bags, along with the baguette, tortoiseshell Bermuda bag, and handheld Hector, add to the collection’s narrative depth.

Thom Browne’s Fall Winter 2024 collection, narrated by American actor Carrie Coon, is a display of fashion and a journey into the depths of imagination, where every piece tells a story, inviting us to explore a world of elegance, mystery, and never-ending tales of style.

