Discover Tod’s Spring Summer 2025 Collection

Fashion house Tod’s presented its Spring Summer 2025 Men’s Collection with a resolute dedication to artisanal intelligence amidst a backdrop of advancing artificial intelligence. Under the creative direction of Matteo Tamburini, this season’s collection celebrates craftsmanship and material quality, redefining luxury with a contemporary Italian flair.

SPRING SUMMER 2025 COLLECTIONS

At the core of Tod’s ethos is the Pashmy project, a showcase of exquisite leather craftsmanship renowned for its softness, lightness, and delicate touch reminiscent of pashmina. This exclusive selection graces a range of pieces including outerwear like the Bomber, Gio Jacket, and Shirt Jacket, alongside iconic bags such as the Di Bag sack and footwear like the Tod’s T-Riviera and luxury sneakers.

Matteo Tamburini’s debut Men’s Collection emphasizes timeless elegance and meticulous detailing, elevating Italian style to new heights. Innovatively treated linens feature prominently in outerwear pieces like the Field Jacket, combining formal inspiration with modern functionality through heat-sealed membranes for enhanced performance. This blend of traditional tailoring and contemporary techniques underscores Tod’s commitment to creating garments that are both sophisticated and practical.

The collection’s footwear selection includes a fresh take on the classic Gommino, introduced in a new sabot version in natural hues. This evolution of the Gommino showcases Tod’s ability to innovate while maintaining the brand’s signature style. The Bubble Gommino expands its appeal with a new boat model and the addition of a T-bar accessory, providing a blend of relaxed sophistication and impeccable craftsmanship.

Versatile accessories complete the collection, featuring the iconic Di Bag in new sack iterations. These bags, crafted from various canvas and leather variants, are designed for both leisure and weekend outings, offering functionality without sacrificing style. The T Timeless line introduces new shoppers and belts, adding the finishing touches to a well-rounded wardrobe with understated elegance.

Tod’s Spring Summer 2025 Men’s Collection showcases the brand’s enduring commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability. By merging artisanal intelligence with contemporary design, Matteo Tamburini has created a collection that resonates with modern luxury and also celebrates the rich heritage of Italian craftsmanship.