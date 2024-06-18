Discover Ferrari Spring Summer 2025 Resort Collection

Ferrari, a name that epitomizes peak performance and sleek aesthetics in automotive engineering, is making its mark in the fashion world with the Spring Summer 2025 Resort Collection designed by Rocco Iannone. This season, Ferrari blends its rich legacy with a modern approach to menswear, crafting versatile ensembles ideal for both urban environments and leisure getaways.

At the heart of this collection is the emphasis on sharp tailoring and precise craftsmanship, which has long defined the Ferrari brand. These elements are reimagined through modern silhouettes that enhance the male form, creating a wardrobe that is both functional and stylish. The collection’s clean lines and structured designs pay homage to Ferrari’s racing roots while also catering to the contemporary man’s need for versatile and sophisticated clothing.

Ferrari’s iconic ‘check 7X7’ motif is reinterpreted with a fresh perspective, integrating it subtly into pieces that speak both of tradition and modernity. The use of red stitching and new yoke details add a dynamic visual appeal, tying the pieces back to Ferrari’s design ethos. A standout feature in this collection is the introduction of innovative materials like Q-Cycle™ yarns, which are crafted from recycled tires, showcasing Ferrari’s commitment to sustainability without compromising on luxury.

Leather takes a front seat in this collection with the introduction of plongé nappa leather and the innovative ‘nylon leather,’ which features an iridescent patina that shifts under different lights. These materials are shaped into pieces that range from sleek jackets to structured pants, offering a tactile richness that is both luxurious and edgy.

The collection also presents a new take on workwear with its summer denim lineup. The denim is treated with tobacco stitching and faded finishes, providing a casual yet refined look that is perfect for weekend outings or informal gatherings. This approach diversifies the collection and also resonates with men who appreciate a more relaxed aesthetic that doesn’t compromise on quality or style.

No Ferrari collection would be complete without a focus on accessories and footwear. This season introduces the Ferrari GT Bag among other sleek designs, including a range of bucket bags and shoppers characterized by minimalist lines and raw cuts. The footwear collection is equally impressive, featuring everything from updated loafers and sneakers to innovative slides, each designed to complement the clothing line and enhance the overall aesthetic of the wearer.

The Ferrari Spring Summer 2025 Resort Collection highlights the brand’s ability to evolve and adapt, blending its rich racing heritage with contemporary trends in fashion. For the modern man, this collection offers a unique blend of style, functionality, and luxury, ensuring that he is well-equipped for any occasion with a wardrobe that is both timeless and ahead of its time.

Fashion photographer Daniele Cardone captured Ferrari‘s Resort 2025 lookbook featuring models Victor Shalomi and Antonella Delgado. In charge of styling was Jacob K, with casting direction from Patrizia Pilotti. Beauty is work of hair stylist Alessandro Squarza, and makeup artist Arianna Cattarin.