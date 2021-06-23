MFW: TOD’S Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover TOD’S Spring Summer 2022 Under The Italian Sun Menswear Collection, presented with a fashion film featuring actors Saul Nanni and Meledeen Yacoubi, musician Lorenzo Sutto, singer Theo Isambourg, and model Yonghong, on Saturday, June 19th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the work of American artist Peter Beard, and an idea of ​​the urban safari. It explores easy going attitude and modern craftsmanship, and it focuses on leisure.

“Accessories create new balances: thick soles for desert and Chelsea boots, renewing the Winter Gommino, a Tod’s evergreen that takes on new proportions. Sandals have rubber soles. The new sneakers Dots Run overlap nylon and leather and combine contrasting colours, with soles which are always characterised by the iconic gommino. The penny loafer or T Timeless moccasins have deconstructed and soft shapes. The Camera Bags, inspired by the bags of photographers, are also marked by the T, while the lion recurs like a herald: embossed on the leather of the large backpacks and weekend bags in canvas and leather, and on the bags in woven raffia and leather, embroidered and enlarged on the canvas bags.” – from Tod’s