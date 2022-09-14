TOMMY HILFIGER Pays Tribute to Andy Warhol with Fall 2022 Collection

Discover TOMMY HILFIGER Fall Winter 2022.23 TOMMY FACTORY campaign, that pays tribute to the American pop culture and Andy Warhol, captured by fashion photographer Craig McDean. In charge of styling was Katie Grand. The campaign features stellar cast of cross-generational culture-makers including drummer and producer Travis Barker, Grammy-winning artist, Golden Globe and Emmy nominated actor Anthony Ramos, multi-Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter and composer Jon Batiste, pop artist Mr. Brainwash, Wigstock drag legend Lady Bunny, tattoo artist Steve Wiebe, as well as top models Alton Mason, Alexis Chaparro, Zhang Wenhui, and others. With the campaign, Tommy Hilfiger celebrates the past that’s built to inspire the future, creative expression, and inclusive spirit.

